Pfc. Jayden Redmond, radio operator, left, and Sgt. Nickolas Henry, battle non-commissioned officer with the , 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard, perform a radio check during Northern Strike 22 at Camp Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 12, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 10:34 Photo ID: 7368308 VIRIN: 220812-Z-KF832-1155 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 4.19 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 29th CAB prepares for an air assault mission at Northern Strike 22 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.