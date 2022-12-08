Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 29th CAB staff prepares for an air assault mission in the Tactical Command Post

    The 29th CAB staff prepares for an air assault mission in the Tactical Command Post

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Jayden Redmond, radio operator, left, and Staff Sgt. Tyler Vanlandingham, intelligence non-commisioned officer in charge, both with the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard discuss target points for an air assault mission in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 12, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022.

    This work, The 29th CAB staff prepares for an air assault mission in the Tactical Command Post [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    29th MPAD
    29th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Northern Strike 22

