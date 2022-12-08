Pfc. Jayden Redmond, radio operator, left, and Staff Sgt. Tyler Vanlandingham, intelligence non-commisioned officer in charge, both with the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard discuss target points for an air assault mission in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 12, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 10:40 Photo ID: 7368306 VIRIN: 220812-Z-KF832-1145 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 3.76 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 29th CAB staff prepares for an air assault mission in the Tactical Command Post [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.