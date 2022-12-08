Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the canvas shop [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the canvas shop

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220812-N-YQ181-1044 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) Yeoman Seaman Jennifer Flores, right, from San Diego, instructs Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Diego Cabrera, from Denver, to use the embroidery machine in the canvas shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 16:28
    Photo ID: 7367611
    VIRIN: 220812-N-YQ181-1044
    Resolution: 4302x3080
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the canvas shop [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the canvas shop
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the canvas shop
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the canvas shop
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the canvas shop
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the canvas shop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Sewing
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Canvas Shop
    CONAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT