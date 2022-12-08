220812-N-YQ181-1044 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) Yeoman Seaman Jennifer Flores, right, from San Diego, instructs Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Diego Cabrera, from Denver, to use the embroidery machine in the canvas shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

Date Taken: 08.12.2022
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the canvas shop, by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.