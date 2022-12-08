220812-N-YQ181-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) Yeoman Seaman Jennifer Flores, right, from San Diego, instructs Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Diego Cabrera, from Denver, to use a sewing machine in the canvas shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.12.2022 16:28 Photo ID: 7367609 VIRIN: 220812-N-YQ181-1052 Resolution: 3977x2774 Size: 1.42 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: DENVER, CO, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the canvas shop [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.