220812-N-BR419-1090 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Vincent Martin, from Chicago, conducts hand signals from the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) in the Philippine Sea, Aug 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.12.2022 16:28 Photo ID: 7367594 VIRIN: 220512-N-BR419-1090 Resolution: 4675x7005 Size: 21.38 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Oswald Felix Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.