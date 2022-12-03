Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces [Image 14 of 19]

    U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces

    LITHUANIA

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Special Operations Forces members with 10th Special Forces Group train with allied forces from the Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces (KASP) on combat marksmanship near Kaunas, Lithuania March 12, 2022. These joint range day evaluations are used to exchange tactics, enhance mission readiness and maintain advanced combat marksmanship skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Michael Germundson)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 20:53
    Photo ID: 7267815
    VIRIN: 220312-Z-YI240-017
    Resolution: 6308x4205
    Size: 13.19 MB
    Location: LT
    This work, U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Special Operation Forces
    bilateral training exercise
    allies and partners
    Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces (KASP)

