U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces

U.S. Special Operations Forces members with 10th Special Forces Group train with allied forces from the Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces (KASP) on combat marksmanship near Kaunas, Lithuania March 12, 2022. These joint range day evaluations are used to exchange tactics, enhance mission readiness and maintain advanced combat marksmanship skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Michael Germundson)

