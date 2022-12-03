U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces

A U.S. Special Operations Forces member with 10th Special Forces Group explains proper target sighting to a member of the Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces (KASP) on a range near Kaunas, Lithuania March 12, 2022. These joint range day evaluations are used to exchange tactics, enhance mission readiness and maintain advanced combat marksmanship skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Michael Germundson)
