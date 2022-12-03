A Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces (KASP) member sights in a sniper rifle during a bilateral training exercise on a range near Kaunas, Lithuania, March 12, 2022. The training, led by the U.S. Special Operations Forces with 10th Special Forces Group, focuses on familiarization with a variety of weapons and supports both individual skills and unit readiness for allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Michael Germundson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 20:53 Photo ID: 7267819 VIRIN: 220312-Z-YI240-022 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10 MB Location: LT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.