A Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces (KASP) member sights in a sniper rifle during a bilateral training exercise on a range near Kaunas, Lithuania, March 12, 2022. The training, led by the U.S. Special Operations Forces with 10th Special Forces Group, focuses on familiarization with a variety of weapons and supports both individual skills and unit readiness for allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Michael Germundson)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 20:53
|Photo ID:
|7267819
|VIRIN:
|220312-Z-YI240-022
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
