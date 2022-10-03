Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces [Image 10 of 19]

    U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces

    LITHUANIA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Lithuanian Special Operations Forces Jaeger prepares to paddle a Zodiac boat to shore during a bilateral training exercise near Kaunas, Lithuania, March 10, 2022. The boat ride was part of a training mission with partner SOF members from 10th Special Forces Group that included identifying targets, shooting, and departing in austere conditions. The advanced training enhances mission readiness and maintains skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Michael Germundson)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 20:52
    This work, U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS

    Zodiac
    U.S. Special Operation Forces
    bilateral training exercise
    allies and partners
    Yeagers
    Exfill lake

