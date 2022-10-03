U.S. SOF Train With Lithuanian Forces

A Lithuanian Special Operations Forces Jaeger prepares to paddle a Zodiac boat to shore during a bilateral training exercise near Kaunas, Lithuania, March 10, 2022. The boat ride was part of a training mission with partner SOF members from 10th Special Forces Group that included identifying targets, shooting, and departing in austere conditions. The advanced training enhances mission readiness and maintains skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Michael Germundson)

