Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Black demonstration team, wave to the crowd as their show ends at the army 247th birthday celebration in Redstone Arsenal, AL June 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 15:50
|Photo ID:
|7267498
|VIRIN:
|220611-A-VJ705-333
|Resolution:
|7817x5211
|Size:
|24.44 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|RAEFORD, NC, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|WALHALLA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Golden Knights [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Charles Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
