    Army Golden Knights [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Golden Knights

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Black demonstration team, wave to the crowd as their show ends at the army 247th birthday celebration in Redstone Arsenal, AL June 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 15:50
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: RAEFORD, NC, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Hometown: WALHALLA, SC, US
    This work, Army Golden Knights [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Charles Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Golden Knights
    Army

