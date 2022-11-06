U.S. Army Golden Knights

Staff Sgt. Ben Hall of the Golden Knights Black demonstration team, bring the Prisoner of war(POW) flag into the target area at the army 247th birthday celebration in Redstone Arsenal, AL June 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)

Date Taken: 06.11.2022
Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US