Golden Knights Fly the army star!!

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O'Rourke of the Golden Knights Black demonstration team, brings the army flag into the drop zone at the army 247th birthday celebration in Redstone Arsenal, AL June 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)

