Army Golden Knights

Staff Sgt. Gabe Colon of the Golden Knights Black demonstration team, awaits his name to be called in front of the crowd at the army 247th birthday celebration in Redstone Arsenal, AL June 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)

Date Taken: 06.11.2022 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US