Operation IRT Tropicare Kaua'i 2022

Operation IRT Tropic Care is officially underway on Kaua’i! IRT Tropic Care is a joint-service operation bringing together medical professionals from across the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Navy, Navy Reserve, and Public Health Services. Over the next two weeks they will have the opportunity to train in their respective specialities while also strengthening community relationships by providing medical, dental, and optometry services in Lihue, Hawai'i, on June 11, 2022.

