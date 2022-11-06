Operation IRT Tropicare Kaua'i 2022

Tech Sgt. Dante Petronelli, a Biomedical Equipment Technician with the 910th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve, inventories unloaded medical equipment while setting up the medical stations at Ele’ele Elementary School in Lihue, Hawai'i, on June 11, 2022. Tropicare 2022 is an Innovative Readiness Training exercise and provides real world training in a joint civil and military environment while strengthening the community relationship by providing medical, dental, and optometry services to the people of Hawai'i.

