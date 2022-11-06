Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation IRT Tropicare Kaua'i 2022 [Image 2 of 6]

    Operation IRT Tropicare Kaua'i 2022

    LIHUE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Tech Sgt. Dante Petronelli, a Biomedical Equipment Technician with the 910th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve, inventories unloaded medical equipment while setting up the medical stations at Ele’ele Elementary School in Lihue, Hawai'i, on June 11, 2022. Tropicare 2022 is an Innovative Readiness Training exercise and provides real world training in a joint civil and military environment while strengthening the community relationship by providing medical, dental, and optometry services to the people of Hawai'i.

