    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation IRT Tropicare Kaua'i 2022 [Image 5 of 6]

    Operation IRT Tropicare Kaua'i 2022

    LIHUE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Operation IRT Tropic Care is officially underway on Kaua’i! IRT Tropic Care is a joint-service operation bringing together medical professionals from across the Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Air Force Reserve, Navy, Navy Reserve, and Public Health Services. Over the next two weeks they will have the opportunity to train in their respective specialities while also strengthening community relationships by providing medical, dental, and optometry services in Lihue, Hawai'i, on June 11, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 15:22
    Photo ID: 7267484
    VIRIN: 220611-Z-DL828-006
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: LIHUE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation IRT Tropicare Kaua'i 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    IRT
    ANG
    Navy
    149th
    TMD

