Operation IRT Tropicare Kaua'i 2022

HN Madishon Taliaferro, a Navy Corpsman with the Naval Reserve Center (NRC), Louisville, KY, checks the lens prescription on a pair of glasses at Kapa’a Middle School in Lihue, Hawai'i, on June 11, 2022. Tropicare 2022 is an Innovative Readiness Training exercise and provides real world training in a joint civil and military environment while strengthening the community relationship by providing medical, dental, and optometry services to the people of Hawai'i.

