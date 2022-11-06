HN Madishon Taliaferro, a Navy Corpsman with the Naval Reserve Center (NRC), Louisville, KY, checks the lens prescription on a pair of glasses at Kapa’a Middle School in Lihue, Hawai'i, on June 11, 2022. Tropicare 2022 is an Innovative Readiness Training exercise and provides real world training in a joint civil and military environment while strengthening the community relationship by providing medical, dental, and optometry services to the people of Hawai'i.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 15:22
|Photo ID:
|7267483
|VIRIN:
|220611-Z-DL828-005
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|LIHUE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation IRT Tropicare Kaua'i 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
