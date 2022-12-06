220611-N-DU622-1214 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2022) An AN F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Blue Diamonds" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, prepares for an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 06:08 Photo ID: 7266938 VIRIN: 220611-N-DU622-1214 Resolution: 3300x2196 Size: 756.53 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An F/A-18E Approaches For An Arrested Gear Landing [Image 24 of 24], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.