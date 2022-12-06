Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An F/A-18E Approaches For An Arrested Gear Landing

    An F/A-18E Approaches For An Arrested Gear Landing

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Justin McTaggart 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220611-N-DU622-1214 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2022) An AN F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Blue Diamonds" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, prepares for an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 06:08
    Photo ID: 7266938
    VIRIN: 220611-N-DU622-1214
    Resolution: 3300x2196
    Size: 756.53 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, An F/A-18E Approaches For An Arrested Gear Landing [Image 24 of 24], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Super Hornet
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy

