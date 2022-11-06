220611-N-KU796-1107 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), sails alongisde the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a refueling at sea. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 06:08
|Photo ID:
|7266940
|VIRIN:
|220611-N-KU796-1107
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|749.15 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer Refuels From Nimitz [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT