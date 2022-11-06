220611-N-KU796-1107 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), sails alongisde the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a refueling at sea. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 06:08 Photo ID: 7266940 VIRIN: 220611-N-KU796-1107 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 749.15 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer Refuels From Nimitz [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.