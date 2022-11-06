Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Wayne E. Meyer Refuels From Nimitz [Image 23 of 24]

    USS Wayne E. Meyer Refuels From Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220611-N-KU796-1107 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), sails alongisde the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a refueling at sea. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 06:08
    Photo ID: 7266940
    VIRIN: 220611-N-KU796-1107
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 749.15 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer Refuels From Nimitz [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shooting Range On USS Stethem
    Sailor Lowers Flags On Stethem
    Sailor Mans The Rails On Stethem
    Shooting Range On USS Stethem
    Nimitz Replenishment At Sea
    DESRON 9 Sails With USS Nimitz
    Sailor Handle A Line
    Replenishment At Sea
    Sailor Cleans Ejector Rack Components
    Nimitz General Quarters
    Nimitz General Quarters
    Nimitz General Quarters
    Nimitz Aircraft
    Nimitz Aircraft
    Night Time Flight Operations On Stethem
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Sails With USS Nimitz
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Sails With USS Nimitz
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Sails With USS Nimitz
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Refuels From Nimitz
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Refuels From Nimitz
    An F/A-18E Approaches For An Arrested Gear Landing
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Refuels From Nimitz
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Refuels From Nimitz
    Pilot Inspects Aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    Nimitz
    Wayne E. Meyer
    CVN 68
    DDG 108

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT