Pilot Inspects Aircraft

220611-N-LY962-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2022) Lt. Cade Warlick, inspects an E-2C Hawkeye, from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, prior to flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

