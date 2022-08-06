Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pilot Inspects Aircraft [Image 24 of 24]

    Pilot Inspects Aircraft

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jared Mancuso 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220611-N-LY962-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2022) Lt. Cade Warlick, inspects an E-2C Hawkeye, from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, prior to flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 06:08
    Photo ID: 7266941
    VIRIN: 220611-N-LY962-1019
    Resolution: 3372x2375
    Size: 755.01 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot Inspects Aircraft [Image 24 of 24], by SN Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

