220611-N-LY962-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2022) Lt. Cade Warlick, inspects an E-2C Hawkeye, from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, prior to flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 06:08
|Photo ID:
|7266941
|VIRIN:
|220611-N-LY962-1019
|Resolution:
|3372x2375
|Size:
|755.01 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilot Inspects Aircraft [Image 24 of 24], by SN Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
