Serenity Albert, 7 years old, smashes pie in her mom’s face as part of the 168th Wing family day games during family day. Serenity is the niece of Luke Sjoblom of the 168th Maintenance Group. Several family members attended the 168th Wing Family day picnic and festivities, June 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7266585
|VIRIN:
|220604-Z-UF872-061
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|14.34 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
