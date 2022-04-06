Serenity Albert, 7 years old, smashes pie in her mom’s face as part of the 168th Wing family day games during family day. Serenity is the niece of Luke Sjoblom of the 168th Maintenance Group. Several family members attended the 168th Wing Family day picnic and festivities, June 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 16:37 Photo ID: 7266585 VIRIN: 220604-Z-UF872-061 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 14.34 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.