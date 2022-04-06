168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun

The 168th Wing’s family day tradition was held a Chena Lakes, North Pole, Alaska, June 4, 2022. Airmen from the 168th Wing provided games and relay races for the kids to participate in group events.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US