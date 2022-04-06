The 168th Wing’s family day tradition was held a Chena Lakes, North Pole, Alaska, June 4, 2022. Sean Avey points to the reserved sign for the 168th Wing at Chena Lakes where the wing's families had fun swimming, fishing, playing games, dancing, eating food, and spending time together. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7266594
|VIRIN:
|220604-Z-UF872-013
|Resolution:
|1800x2711
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT