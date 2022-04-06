The 168th Wing’s family day tradition was held a Chena Lakes, North Pole, Alaska, June 4, 2022. Sean Avey points to the reserved sign for the 168th Wing at Chena Lakes where the wing's families had fun swimming, fishing, playing games, dancing, eating food, and spending time together. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 16:37 Photo ID: 7266594 VIRIN: 220604-Z-UF872-013 Resolution: 1800x2711 Size: 2.75 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.