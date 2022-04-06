Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun [Image 21 of 21]

    168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    The 168th Wing’s family day tradition was held a Chena Lakes, North Pole, Alaska, June 4, 2022. Sean Avey points to the reserved sign for the 168th Wing at Chena Lakes where the wing's families had fun swimming, fishing, playing games, dancing, eating food, and spending time together. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 16:37
    Photo ID: 7266594
    VIRIN: 220604-Z-UF872-013
    Resolution: 1800x2711
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Family Day
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    Chena Lakes
    Sean Avey

