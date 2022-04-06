Senior Master Sgt. James Hudnall of the 168th Wing takes a photo with his daughter during the 168th Wing family day at Chena Lakes, North Pole, Alaska, June 4, 2022. Hudnall serves as a boom operator on the KC-135th Stratoranker. A Family Day picnic is a tradition for the 168th Wing to get together and spend time with each other along with each other’s families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7266587
|VIRIN:
|220604-Z-UF872-071
|Resolution:
|3600x5408
|Size:
|13.95 MB
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
