    168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun [Image 19 of 21]

    168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. James Hudnall of the 168th Wing takes a photo with his daughter during the 168th Wing family day at Chena Lakes, North Pole, Alaska, June 4, 2022. Hudnall serves as a boom operator on the KC-135th Stratoranker. A Family Day picnic is a tradition for the 168th Wing to get together and spend time with each other along with each other’s families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 16:37
    Photo ID: 7266587
    VIRIN: 220604-Z-UF872-071
    Resolution: 3600x5408
    Size: 13.95 MB
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Family Day
    Boom Operator
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    Chena Lakes

