168th Wing Summer in Alaska Family Day Fun

Senior Master Sgt. James Hudnall of the 168th Wing takes a photo with his daughter during the 168th Wing family day at Chena Lakes, North Pole, Alaska, June 4, 2022. Hudnall serves as a boom operator on the KC-135th Stratoranker. A Family Day picnic is a tradition for the 168th Wing to get together and spend time with each other along with each other’s families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

