BALTOPS in Gotland

GOTLAND, Sweden (June 9, 2022) A U.S. Marine sights in his rifle on Swedish island Gotland during exercise BALTOPS 22. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy photo by Rob Kunzig)

