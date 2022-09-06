BALTOPS in Gotland

GOTLAND, Sweden (June 9, 2022) A Swedish Army doctor observes a colleague on Swedish island Gotland during exercise BALTOPS 22. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy photo by Rob Kunzig)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 05:44
|Photo ID:
|7266033
|VIRIN:
|220609-N-YG116-1009
|Resolution:
|3148x2099
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
