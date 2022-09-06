Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS in Gotland [Image 12 of 21]

    BALTOPS in Gotland

    SWEDEN

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    GOTLAND, Sweden (June 9, 2022) A U.S. Marine marksman crosses a road on Swedish island Gotland during exercise BALTOPS 22. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy photo by Rob Kunzig)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022
