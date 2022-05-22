Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-8 Participates in Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    VP-8 Participates in Friendship Festival 2022

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    220522-N-CR843-0386
    TOKYO (May 22, 2022) A father and son play with a toy plane in front of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during the Japanese - American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, May 22. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. VP-8 was able to attend the event with the support of Commander, Task Force 72, Yokota Air Base, and the Japanese SelfDefense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

