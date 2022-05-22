Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-8 Shows off P-8A at Yokota Air Base [Image 1 of 3]

    VP-8 Shows off P-8A at Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    220522-N-CR843-0269
    TOKYO (May 22, 2022) Lt. Kyle Loop, a pilot assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 waves to attendees of the Japanese - American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, May 22. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between the military and local communities. VP-8 was able to attend the event with the support of Commander, Task Force 72, Yokota Air Base, and the Japanese Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 21:21
    Photo ID: 7265774
    VIRIN: 220522-N-CR843-0269
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 818.94 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-8 Shows off P-8A at Yokota Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-8 Shows off P-8A at Yokota Air Base
    VP-8 Participates in Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival
    VP-8 Participates in Friendship Festival 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #VP8 #PS8 #MPRA #P8A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT