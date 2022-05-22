VP-8 Shows off P-8A at Yokota Air Base

220522-N-CR843-0269

TOKYO (May 22, 2022) Lt. Kyle Loop, a pilot assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 waves to attendees of the Japanese - American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, May 22. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between the military and local communities. VP-8 was able to attend the event with the support of Commander, Task Force 72, Yokota Air Base, and the Japanese Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

Date Taken: 05.22.2022
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP