VP-8 Participates in Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival

TOKYO (May 22, 2022) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, pose for a photo with attendees of the the Japanese - American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, May 22. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between the military and local communities.VP-8 was able to attend the event with the support of Commander, Task Force 72, Yokota Air Base, and the Japanese Self Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

