VMFA-211 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jesse Peppers, commanding officer, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211), salutes colors during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 9, 2022. Peppers will continue the traditions and legacy of VMFA-211 also known as the Wake Island Avengers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas)

