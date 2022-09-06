U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jesse Peppers, commanding officer, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211), salutes colors during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 9, 2022. Peppers will continue the traditions and legacy of VMFA-211 also known as the Wake Island Avengers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7265702
|VIRIN:
|220609-M-GO167-1448
|Resolution:
|5277x4221
|Size:
|13.2 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-211 Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT