Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-211 Change of Command [Image 10 of 10]

    VMFA-211 Change of Command

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jesse Peppers, commanding officer, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211), salutes colors during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 9, 2022. Peppers will continue the traditions and legacy of VMFA-211 also known as the Wake Island Avengers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 19:47
    Photo ID: 7265702
    VIRIN: 220609-M-GO167-1448
    Resolution: 5277x4221
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-211 Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    F-35B
    MCAS Yuma
    VMFA-211
    WakeIslandAvengers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT