VMFA-211 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps officers salute the color guard during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 9, 2022. Lt. Col. Andrew D’Ambrogi commanded VMFA-211 for a year and a half and is now passing on the responsibility to Lt. Col. Jesse Peppers, who was previously assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as an instructor pilot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas)

