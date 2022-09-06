Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-211 Change of Command [Image 8 of 10]

    VMFA-211 Change of Command

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Andrew D’Ambrogi, left, commanding officer, and Sgt Maj. Walter Gamez, right, squadron sergeant major, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211), execute the passing of the unit colors during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 9, 2022. D’Ambrogi commanded VMFA-211 for a year and a half and is now passing on the responsibility to Lt. Col. Jesse Peppers, who was previously assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as an instructor pilot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 19:47
    Photo ID: 7265700
    VIRIN: 220609-M-GO167-1154
    Resolution: 4297x5372
    Size: 11.65 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-211 Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command
    VMFA-211 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    F-35B
    MCAS Yuma
    VMFA-211
    WakeIslandAvengers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT