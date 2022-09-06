U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Andrew D’Ambrogi, left, commanding officer, and Sgt Maj. Walter Gamez, right, squadron sergeant major, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211), execute the passing of the unit colors during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 9, 2022. D’Ambrogi commanded VMFA-211 for a year and a half and is now passing on the responsibility to Lt. Col. Jesse Peppers, who was previously assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as an instructor pilot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7265700
|VIRIN:
|220609-M-GO167-1154
|Resolution:
|4297x5372
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-211 Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
