, Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities

Brig. Gen. Mark V. Slominski, Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Facilities Engineering Directorate director and Facilities Directorate chief and members of Team Kirtland inspect the supply line from the large holding tank to the aircraft deliver receptacle at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 2, 2022. During his visit, Slominski also toured fire retardant tanks, inspected retardant supply hoses and affected forest areas, and discussed possible improvements to wildfire fighting.

(U.S. Air Force Photo By Todd Berenger)

