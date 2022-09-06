Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities [Image 4 of 5]

    Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Adolfo Lopez, left, loader, Brig. Gen. Mark V. Slominski, middle, Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Facilities Engineering Directorate director and facilities directorate chief, and Rickie Beal, right, Kirtland Air Force Base Tanker manager, closely inspect the connection of the retardant supply hose to an aircraft in Albuquerque, N.M., June 2, 2022. Slominski also toured fire retardant tanks in Albuquerque to understand the methods and capabilities used to fight the ongoing fire threats in New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Todd Berenger)

