Adolfo Lopez, left, loader, Brig. Gen. Mark V. Slominski, middle, Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Facilities Engineering Directorate director and facilities directorate chief, and Rickie Beal, right, Kirtland Air Force Base Tanker manager, closely inspect the connection of the retardant supply hose to an aircraft in Albuquerque, N.M., June 2, 2022. Slominski also toured fire retardant tanks in Albuquerque to understand the methods and capabilities used to fight the ongoing fire threats in New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Todd Berenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 17:52 Photo ID: 7265586 VIRIN: 220609-F-WV904-1008 Resolution: 6877x4912 Size: 17.52 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.