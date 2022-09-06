Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities [Image 2 of 5]

    Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Todd Berenger 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Mark V. Slominski, left, Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Facilities Engineering Directorate director and facilities directorate chief, and Jeff Gehlhansen, right, Kirtland Air Tanker Base assistant manager, tour fire retardant tanks in Albuquerque, N.M., June 2, 2022. This tour showcased the wildfire fighting capabilities used to fight the ongoing fire threats in New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Todd Berenger) wildfire, KAFB, Brig Gen Slominski, Team Kirtland, Cibola national Forest, Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 17:52
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
