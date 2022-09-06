Brig. Gen. Mark V. Slominski, left, Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Facilities Engineering Directorate director and facilities directorate chief, and Jeff Gehlhansen, right, Kirtland Air Tanker Base assistant manager, tour fire retardant tanks in Albuquerque, N.M., June 2, 2022. This tour showcased the wildfire fighting capabilities used to fight the ongoing fire threats in New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Todd Berenger) wildfire, KAFB, Brig Gen Slominski, Team Kirtland, Cibola national Forest, Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7265584
|VIRIN:
|220609-F-WV904-1002
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|22.52 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by Todd Berenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
