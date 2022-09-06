, Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Mark V. Slominski, right, Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Facilities Engineering Directorate director and Facilities Directorate chief, and Rickie Beal, left, Kirtland Air Force Base Tanker manager, discuss improvements that would help make the wildfire fighting mission more efficient at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 2, 2022. During his visit, Slominski also toured fire retardant tanks, inspected retardant supply hoses and affected forest areas. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Todd Berenger)

