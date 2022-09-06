, Brig Gen Slominski tours KAFB wildfire fighter capabilities

Brig. Gen. Mark V. Slominski, right, Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Facilities Engineering Directorate director and Facilities Directorate chief, and Rickie Beal, left, Kirtland Air Force Base Tanker manager, discuss improvements that would help make the wildfire fighting mission more efficient at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 2, 2022. During his visit, Slominski also toured fire retardant tanks, inspected retardant supply hoses and affected forest areas. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Todd Berenger)

