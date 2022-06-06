Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general, welcomes Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth during her visit at the ASC Headquarters on Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, June 6. (Photo by Linda Lambiotte, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 12:08
|Photo ID:
|7264684
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-JM046-692
|Resolution:
|3985x3188
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Secretary of the Army’s visit focuses on RIA’s past, present and future
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT