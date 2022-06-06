Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, looks over various pieces of equipment produced at RIA-JMT during a tour of the facilities, June 6. (Photo by Linda Lambiotte, ASC Public Affairs)
This work, Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Secretary of the Army’s visit focuses on RIA’s past, present and future
