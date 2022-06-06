Greg Lupton, deputy commander, Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, gives details about the capabilities of RIA-JMTC to Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, June 6. (Photo by Linda Lambiotte, ASC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 12:08 Photo ID: 7264693 VIRIN: 220606-D-ZF715-918 Resolution: 4224x3379 Size: 1.58 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.