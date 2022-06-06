Greg Lupton, deputy commander, Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, gives details about the capabilities of RIA-JMTC to Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, June 6. (Photo by Linda Lambiotte, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 12:08
|Photo ID:
|7264693
|VIRIN:
|220606-D-ZF715-918
|Resolution:
|4224x3379
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Secretary of the Army’s visit focuses on RIA’s past, present and future
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT