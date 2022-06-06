Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal [Image 2 of 5]

    Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth meets Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general, at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, June 6. (Photo by Linda Lambiotte, ASC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 12:08
    Photo ID: 7264692
    VIRIN: 220606-D-ZF715-818
    Resolution: 5020x4016
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal
    Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal
    Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal
    Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal
    Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Secretary of the Army&rsquo;s visit focuses on RIA&rsquo;s past, present and future

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    Rock Island Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT