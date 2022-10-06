Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits Moldova

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Moldovan military members at the Military Vehicle Maintenance Facility in the Republic of Moldova, June 10, 2022. Hokanson joined Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the adjutant general, North Carolina National Guard, to recognize Moldova's 23-year security cooperation with North Carolina. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 Location: CHISINAU, MD