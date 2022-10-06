Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits Moldova [Image 4 of 6]

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits Moldova

    CHISINAU, MOLDOVA

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, meets with Moldovan officials at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in the Republic of Moldova, June 10, 2022. Hokanson joined Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the adjutant general, North Carolina National Guard, to recognize Moldova's 23-year security cooperation with North Carolina. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 11:57
    Location: CHISINAU, MD
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Moldova
    State Partnership Program
    CNGB
    Daniel Hokanson

