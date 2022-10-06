Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, left, stands for a photo with Anatolie Nosatîi, minister of defense for the Republic of Moldova, and Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the adjutant general, North Carolina National Guard, at the Moldovan Ministry of Defense headquarters in Chisinau, Moldova, June 10, 2022. Hokanson and Hunt met with Moldovan officials to recognize Moldova's 23-year security cooperation with North Carolina. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 11:57 Photo ID: 7264659 VIRIN: 220610-Z-VX744-0309 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.78 MB Location: CHISINAU, MD Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits Moldova [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.