Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits Moldova

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, meets with Moldovan military members at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Chisinau, Moldova, June 10, 2022. Hokanson joined Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the adjutant general, North Carolina National Guard, to recognize Moldova's 23-year security cooperation with North Carolina. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

