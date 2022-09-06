Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCOH [Image 6 of 18]

    RCOH

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thorton 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Taylor Ellis from Chesapeake, Virginia, grinds the bulkhead, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, June 9, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rajah Lee Thornton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:38
    Photo ID: 7264484
    VIRIN: 220609-N-FF561-0058
    Resolution: 5870x3918
    Size: 994.53 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCOH [Image 18 of 18], by SA Rajah Lee Thorton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RCOH
    RCOH
    RCOH
    MWR
    MWR
    RCOH
    MWR
    MWR
    MWR
    RCOH
    MWR
    MWR
    MWR
    MWR
    MWR
    Damage control drill
    MWR
    Damage control drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT