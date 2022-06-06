Newport News contractor Ruben Pena, from Boston, performs maintenance on a quick-acting watertight door, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, June 6, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:37 Photo ID: 7264454 VIRIN: 220606-N-IX644-1034 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 852.9 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RCOH [Image 18 of 18], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.