U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Apprentice Aundra Mayle, from Oxford, Alabama, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), installs rack lights in a berthing aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, June 6, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:37 Photo ID: 7264456 VIRIN: 220606-N-IX644-1055 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 1.21 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RCOH [Image 18 of 18], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.