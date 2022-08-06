U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier John C. Stennis (CVN 74), dress out for a damage control drill aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, June 8, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Ripley)

Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 Photo ID: 7264506 Resolution: 5579x4061 Location: VA, US