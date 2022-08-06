USS Porter (DDG 78) Fire Drill

220608-N-DE439-1338 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2022) Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mario L. Lucio calls an engineering training evolution over the ship’s announcement system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), June 8, 2022, during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

